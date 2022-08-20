One month later, HIV+ people in India continue sit-in demanding regular supply of life-saving drugs

August 20, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In the heart of Indian capital city New Delhi, dozens of HIV positive patients have been participating in a sit-in for a month right outside the offices of the National AIDS Control Organization or NACO. They are demanding adequate medicine stocks for all HIV+ patients across the country. The patients, particularly those from financially weak backgrounds, have been suffering immensely from these shortages.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
