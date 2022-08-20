In the heart of Indian capital city New Delhi, dozens of HIV positive patients have been participating in a sit-in for a month right outside the offices of the National AIDS Control Organization or NACO. They are demanding adequate medicine stocks for all HIV+ patients across the country. The patients, particularly those from financially weak backgrounds, have been suffering immensely from these shortages.
One month later, HIV+ people in India continue sit-in demanding regular supply of life-saving drugs
