Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News explains the latest developments in the political crisis in Iraq. Uncertainty continues in the country with no government having been formed since the the election of October 2021

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the continuing political crisis in Iraq. Tensions peaked after followers of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed parliament and conducted protests for days. His rival bloc has been holding negotiations to resolve the crisis. Rania Khalek explains the complex alliances and what each sections seeks to achieve in this crucial moment.