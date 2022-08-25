Daily Round-Up | World’s top grain companies rake in record profits & other stories

In today’s episode, we take at stories of major grain companies raking in record profits, US airstrikes in Syria, attacks on Argentina’s Vice-President, and the latest from the trial of Breonna Taylor’s killing

August 25, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the world’s top grain companies raking in record profits amid global food insecurity; the US carrying out airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez Zor province; Latin American leaders denouncing judicial targeting of Argentina’s Vice-President and a US ex-cop pleading guilty to role in Breonna Taylor’s police killing.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
