Three years ago, on August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked the special status that had been granted to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The far-right BJP government scrapped articles 370 and 35(A) of the Indian constitution which granted autonomy to the state on various matters of governance. In order to suppress outrage over this move, the government imposed a total communications blackout and severe restrictions on freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Hundreds of people were detained arbitrarily including political leaders and human rights defenders.