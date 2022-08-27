In today’s episode, we bring you stories of striking teachers in the United States, rallies for the defense of democracy in Bolivia, US airstrikes in Syria, and a new electoral alliance in Turkey

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at protesting school staff ending strike after reaching deal with US school board; thousands taking part in pro-democracy rallies in Bolivia; US carrying out fresh airstrikes in Syria, and leftist parties in Turkey forming the political coalition: Union of Socialist Forces.