August 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at protesting school staff ending strike after reaching deal with US school board; thousands taking part in pro-democracy rallies in Bolivia; US carrying out fresh airstrikes in Syria, and leftist parties in Turkey forming the political coalition: Union of Socialist Forces.

               

