Lindokuhle Mnguni is third Abahlali baseMjondolo leader to be killed this year

28-year-old Lindokuhle Mnguni, the chairperson of the eKhenana commune of South African shack dwellers’ movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), was gunned down at his home in Durban on August 20.

August 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

28-year-old Lindokuhle Mnguni, the chairperson of the eKhenana commune of South African shack dwellers’ movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), was gunned down at his home in Durban on August 20. In its statement, Abahlali described him as “a fearless leader” who always “stood for his community. … He made it very clear, in his calm and gentle way, that he had chosen socialism or death.”

               

