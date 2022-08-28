In today’s episode, we take a look at floods in Pakistan, an appeal against Julian Assange’s extradition, and a bid by Brazil transgender community to secure representation in the Congress

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we take a look at the growing crisis in Pakistan as severe floods submerge over half of the country; an appeal filed by the lawyers of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to stop his extradition to the US; and the push by members of Brazil’s trans community to secure representation in the National Congress, in the upcoming elections, to protect key rights through the legislature.