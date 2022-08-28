Daily Round-up | Over 30 million people affected as record floods overwhelm Pakistan & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at floods in Pakistan, an appeal against Julian Assange’s extradition, and a bid by Brazil transgender community to secure representation in the Congress

August 28, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we take a look at the growing crisis in Pakistan as severe floods submerge over half of the country; an appeal filed by the lawyers of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to stop his extradition to the US; and the push by members of Brazil’s trans community to secure representation in the National Congress, in the upcoming elections, to protect key rights through the legislature.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
