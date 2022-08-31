Daily Round-up| US announces new arms sales to Taiwan despite China warnings & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the US-Taiwan arms deal, protests in Iraq, the end of a strike in Bangladesh, and a probe on businessmen linked to Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

August 31, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at US announcing new arms sale to Taiwan despite China warnings; Protests, violence gripping Iraq following a prominent cleric’s retirement from politics; tea workers in Bangladesh ending a strike, and Bolsonaro-linked businessmen being probed for attacks on democracy in Brazil.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
