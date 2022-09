This was the second such attempt by Fathi Bashagha loyalists to get hold of capital Tripoli since he was elected by the Libyan parliament in February as prime minister.

Following clashes between two rival militia groups in the capital Tripoli, at least 32 civilians were killed and over 150 were injured in Libya. The clashes happened between the forces loyal to Fathi Bashagha and the ones loyal to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.