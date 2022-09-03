In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner surviving an assassination attempt, the US introducing a new policy for Afghan refugees; Palestinian prisoners suspending a mass hunger strike, and a South African court ruling against Shell in Wild Coast exploration case.
Daily Round-Up | Argentina’s Cristina Fernández survives assassination attempt and more
