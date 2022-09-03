Daily Round-Up | Argentina’s Cristina Fernández survives assassination attempt and more

In today’s episode, we take a look at the assassination of Argentine vice-president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, protests by Palestinian prisoners, a new US policy of Afghan refugees, and a verdict against Shell in South Africa

September 03, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner surviving an assassination attempt, the US introducing a new policy for Afghan refugees; Palestinian prisoners suspending a mass hunger strike, and a South African court ruling against Shell in Wild Coast exploration case.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
