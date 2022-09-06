Daily Round-up | Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli custody and other stories

September 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the death of an Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody, voters rejecting a draft constitution in Chile referendum; a protest against the contamination of the environment in Poland, and Cuba’s condemnation of the US extending its blockade.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
