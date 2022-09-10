In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UN appealing for aid to flooded Pakistan, the rescue of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean, concerns over the health of a Palestinian prisoner, and US tech workers walking out over Israel deal.
Daily Round-up | UN appeals for aid for flooded Pakistan & other stories
