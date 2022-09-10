Daily Round-up | UN appeals for aid for flooded Pakistan & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Pakistan floods, the rescue of migrants from the Mediterranean, concerns over the health of a Palestinian prisoner, and a walkout from tech companies over their ties with Israel

September 10, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UN appealing for aid to flooded Pakistan, the rescue of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean, concerns over the health of a Palestinian prisoner, and US tech workers walking out over Israel deal.

               

