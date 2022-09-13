In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Protests against police killing in the UK; Antigua and Barbuda to vote on removing British monarchy; Iran condemns EU3 statements regarding nuclear deal talks and Chile to investigate Pinochet-era disappearances.
Daily Round-up | Protests against police killing in the UK & other stories
