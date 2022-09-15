Daily Round-up | Haiti protests continue for third consecutive day & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the protests in Haiti, the sentencing of Saudi tribesmen for protesting a megacity project, peace talks in Colombia, and Hungary’s assault on abortion rights

September 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Haiti protests continuing for third consecutive day; Saudi tribesmen get 50 years in prison for protesting megacity; Venezuela to be guarantor in Colombia-ELN peace talks and Hungary to force women to listen to ‘fetal heartbeat’ before abortion.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print