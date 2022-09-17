Daily Round-up | Palestinian teenager among six killed this week by Israel & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at continuing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, the links between hunger and climate change, a nationwide strike in Uruguay, and the arrest of military officials in the Ayotzinapa case in Mexico

September 17, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the killing of a Palestinian teenager by Israeli forces; a report highlighting links between acute hunger and climate change; workers in Uruguay staging a nationwide general strike, and the arrest of military officials in a disappeared students’ case in Mexico.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print