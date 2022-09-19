Maurizio Coppola of Potere al Popolo talks about the upcoming elections in Italy, the social crises, and the key coalitions and the agenda they have presented before the people

On September 25, Italians will go to the polls to elect a new government following the resignation of Mario Draghi. Maurizio Coppola of the left-wing party Potere al Popolo talks about the situation that led to the elections, the major blocs who are contesting, and the agenda of the left-wing coalition Unione Popolare.