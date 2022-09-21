Daily Round-up | Sri Lanka gripped by widespread food insecurity & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at hunger in Sri Lanka, Venezuela taking back control over a petrol firm, Indigenous groups protesting in Canada, and peace talks in Colombia

September 21, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Sri Lanka suffering from widespread food insecurity; Venezuela retaking control of a petro firm; indigenous groups protesting a pipeline in Canada; and peace talks between the government and FARC.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print