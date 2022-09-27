Daily Round-up | 30 Palestinian prisoners launch hunger strike & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Palestinian prisoners launching a hunger strike, the victory of the far-right in the Italian elections, exit polls from Brazil, and the death toll from the migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean

September 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at 30 Palestinian prisoners launching hunger strike; the victory of the far-right coalition in Italy; Lula’s rising popularity in Brazil; and the death toll from migrant boat tragedy rising even as 42 are still missing

               

