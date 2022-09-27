In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Palestinian prisoners launching a hunger strike, the victory of the far-right in the Italian elections, exit polls from Brazil, and the death toll from the migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at 30 Palestinian prisoners launching hunger strike; the victory of the far-right coalition in Italy; Lula’s rising popularity in Brazil; and the death toll from migrant boat tragedy rising even as 42 are still missing