Daily Round-up | Austerity led to over 300,000 excess death in UK and more stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the deadly effect of the UK’s austerity policies, the killing of a Palestinian man by Israel, protests in support of Hungary’s striking teachers, and Jair Bolsonaro’s policies that gutted education in Brazil

October 07, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at deadly effects of UK’s austerity, the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli occupation; massive protests in support of striking teachers in Hungary; and the cutting of federal higher education funds by Brazil’s Bolsonaro.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print