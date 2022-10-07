In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the deadly effect of the UK’s austerity policies, the killing of a Palestinian man by Israel, protests in support of Hungary’s striking teachers, and Jair Bolsonaro’s policies that gutted education in Brazil

