In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we take a look at deadly effects of UK’s austerity, the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli occupation; massive protests in support of striking teachers in Hungary; and the cutting of federal higher education funds by Brazil’s Bolsonaro.
Daily Round-up | Austerity led to over 300,000 excess death in UK and more stories
