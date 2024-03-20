Mobilizations have been organized by People’s Brazil Front and People Without Fear, as well as trade union federations and progressive parties

Demonstrators will take to the streets in all regions of Brazil this Saturday, March 23, for a series of actions in defense of democracy, against amnesty for the right-wing coup plotters of January 8, and for an end to the genocide in Gaza. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the coup that started the military dictatorship in the country in 1964, the demonstrations will say, “dictatorship never again.”

The actions are organized by the Popular Brazil Front (FBP), the People Without Fear Front (FPSM), the main trade union centers and progressive parties. The victims of the dictatorship that ran the country for more than 20 years will be remembered, with at least 434 confirmed deaths at the hands of the regime and thousands of confirmed cases of torture.

As well as taking a stand against the far-right movements that are organizing in Brazil in defense of more authoritarianism, the actions will denounce human rights violations that have taken place outside the country, such as the massacre committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

This article was translated and adapted from an article originally published in Portuguese on Brasil de Fato.