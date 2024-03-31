Even among Bolsonaro voters, the majority of the population is in favor of punishing those responsible for the riots in Brasília

A survey by the Datafolha Institute showed that the majority of Brazilians are against amnesty for those involved in the coup acts of January 8, 2023. For 63% of people interviewed, the participants and financiers of the riots promoted by Bolsonaro supporters must be held responsible and punished.

Meanwhile, 31% said they were in favor of amnesty. Another 2% said they were indifferent to the matter, while 4% said they did not know. Datafolha interviewed 2,002 people aged 16 or over, in person, between March 19 and 20, across the country.

The request for amnesty was made by former president Jair Bolsonaro himself, at a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo, on February 25. The demand was directed to Congress, in favor of the “poor things who are trapped in Brasília”.

However, the far-right leader’s request does not appear to have been heard even by his supporters. According to Datafolha, 53% of Bolsonaro’s declared voters are against amnesty, while another 40% are in favor.

Lula’s voters are overwhelmingly against the proposal to ease the burden on those involved in the attacks on the Plaza of the Three Powers: 71% say they are against amnesty, while another 25% agree with the idea.

This week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed the convictions of another 14 defendants for participation (direct or indirect) in the January 8 coup attacks, with sentences ranging from 13 to 17 years in prison. So far, 159 have been convicted.

This article was first published in Portuguese at Brasil de Fato.