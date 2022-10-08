In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at US president pardoning federal convictions for marijuana possession; the death of dozens of over 20 migrants in boat tragedies off Greece; 3.4 million children going hungry in flood-stricken Pakistan; and the UN expressing concern over Ecuador prison violence
Daily Round-up | US president pardons federal convictions for marijuana possession & other stories
