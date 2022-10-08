Daily Round-up | US president pardons federal convictions for marijuana possession & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at US President Joe Biden’s pardon for those convicted of marijuana possession, another migrant boat tragedy off the Greek coast, the plight of children in flood-hit Pakistan, and the UN expressing concern over prison violence in Ecuador

October 08, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at US president pardoning federal convictions for marijuana possession; the death of dozens of over 20 migrants in boat tragedies off Greece; 3.4 million children going hungry in flood-stricken Pakistan; and the UN expressing concern over Ecuador prison violence

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print