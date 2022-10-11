Daily Round-up | Israel besieges Palestinian town & other stories

In today’s episode, we take a look at the continuing atrocities by Israeli occupation, protests by energy workers in France, historic land reform in Colombia, and protests over the cost of living crisis in Europe

October 11, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israeli besieging  of a Palestinian town; French oil companies agreeing to wage talks with striking workers; Colombia’s enacting of historic agrarian reform; and protests across Europe over inflation, energy crisis

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
