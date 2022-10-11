In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Israeli besieging of a Palestinian town; French oil companies agreeing to wage talks with striking workers; Colombia’s enacting of historic agrarian reform; and protests across Europe over inflation, energy crisis
