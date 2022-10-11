Kambale Musavuli talks about the first installment of reparations that Uganda has paid to the Democratic Republic of Congo for war crimes and atrocities in the 90s. He also explains why the process of ensuringjustice is far from complete

Last month, Uganda paid the first installment (USD 65 million) of USD 325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo following an order from the International Court of Justice. This is for the crimes committed by Uganda during its occupation of the Congo in the 90s. While this was a positive first step, there is a long way to go before justice is achieved. A key aspect is bringing Rwanda to justice for its crimes.

Kambale Musavuli of the Centre for Research in the Congo talks about this process of justice, the crimes of Rwanda and Uganda, and the responsibility of their partners such as the US and UK.