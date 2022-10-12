Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for COVID-19. The imprisoned journalist is being held in the high security Belmarsh prison in the UK while fighting against extradition attempts to the United States. The news of his illness emerged just days after a massive global action took place demanding his release. An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people mobilized in London as part of this call and formed a human chain that spanned nearly 2.5 kms encircling the Westminster Palace.