Daily Round-up | Lebanon, Israel reach deal over maritime dispute & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of a deal between Lebanon and Israel on offshore gas fields, the US re-examining relations with Saudi Arabia, the UN expressing concern over the crisis in Libya, and the latest from reforms in Colombia

October 13, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Lebanon and Israel reaching a deal over off-shore gas field; US rethinking Saudi Arabia ties; the UN expressing concern over abuse of migrants in Libya; and Colombia’s ‘Total Peace’ passing the first Congress debate

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
