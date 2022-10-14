GN Saibaba, a professor and an activist, was acquitted by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. India’s Supreme Court will hear an appeal against the acquittal on Saturday

Former Delhi University professor and activist GN Saibaba has been acquitted, along with five others charged alongside him. The verdict was delivered by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court five years after his conviction by a lower court for allegedly having ‘Maoist links.’ The High Court’s verdict was pronounced on Friday, October 14 after hearing an appeal against the life sentences they had received. On Saturday, the Supreme Court of India will hear an appeal by Maharashtra State government against the verdict.



In its verdict, the court cautioned against sacrificing the due process of the law on the basis of a perceived threat to national security. “We are inclined to hold, that every safeguard, however minuscule, legislatively provided to the accused, must be zealously protected,” it added. The court’s verdict was based on the prosecution failing to obtain the necessary sanction to pursue the case. It has left open the possibility of further prosecution if the sanction is obtained as per procedure.

Saibaba, a teacher and activist, was first arrested in 2014 and convicted in 2017 under provisions of the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code. The lower court in 2017 had suggested that Saibaba’s actions had amounted to “waging war against the country.”

Since the mid-1990s, Saibaba had been campaigning against what are commonly referred to as ‘encounter killings,’ in which state forces extrajudicially kill people, in this case accusing them of being alleged Maoists [associated with the banned Communist Party of India [Maoist].

Saibaba was convicted after the state alleged that he had in his possession documents that established his involvement with the CPI [Maoist]. Saibaba, who had polio as a child and has used a wheelchair since 2008 as the consequence of a physical disability, has long denied any association with the organization. He is 90% disabled. Saibaba had on several occasions reported facing medical negligence while in prison.

The acquittal of Saibaba was hailed by political activists and lawyers.

Comrade Brinda Karat Speaks on Acquittal of GN Saibaba and others. pic.twitter.com/UuWNPOczEo — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 14, 2022