Haitian people continue protests against foreign intervention

In the capital Port-au-Prince, thousands marched to the US embassy to demand an end to the US intervention but before reaching the embassy, they were repressed by the police with tear gas.

October 19, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

On October 17, hundreds of thousands hit the streets of Haiti demanding the resignation of de-facto President Ariel Henry as well as to reject his request for international military assistance. The mobilizations coincided with the 216th anniversary of the assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the leader of the Haitian Revolution of 1804.

               

