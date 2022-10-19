On October 17, hundreds of thousands hit the streets of Haiti demanding the resignation of de-facto President Ariel Henry as well as to reject his request for international military assistance. The mobilizations coincided with the 216th anniversary of the assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the leader of the Haitian Revolution of 1804.
Haitian people continue protests against foreign intervention
In the capital Port-au-Prince, thousands marched to the US embassy to demand an end to the US intervention but before reaching the embassy, they were repressed by the police with tear gas.