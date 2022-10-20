Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang talks about why she did not depose before an Indian parliamentary committee and why it’s unlikely that the digital giant will change its behavior

Why did Sophie Zhang, who blew the whistle on the questionable ways of how Facebook, now known as Meta, operated in India, not depose before a Parliamentary committee? How has her personal life as a transgender woman impacted her public persona as a fighter who took on the world’s biggest social media monopoly? She answers these and other questions in the second part of this exclusive interview with NewsClick.