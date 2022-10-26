The first round of the election was a setback for the incumbent center-left-liberal coalition government of the Social Democrats, Freedom Movement and Levica, led by Prime Minister Robert Golob

In the presidential elections held in Slovenia on Sunday, October 23, Anže Logar from the conservative Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and independent candidate Nataša Pirc Musar backed by the Pirates Party and Youth Party-European Greens emerged as frontrunners. As no candidate received a minimum of 50% votes in the first round, Logar and Musar will face off in the run-offs scheduled on November 13.

Seven candidates contested the first round of the presidential polls, which saw a voter turnout of 51.07%. Among them, SDS candidate Logar received 33.96 % votes, while Musar secured 26.86%. Milan Brglez backed by the incumbent Social Democrats (SD)-Freedom Movement (GS) coalition came in third place with 15.40% of the votes. Vladimir Prebilic, backed by the recently founded Vesna-Green Party, received 10.66% votes, while candidates from COVID-19 deniers’ platform Resni and the conservative New Slovenia party received 5.96% and 4.35% votes, respectively. Miha Kordis from left-wing party Levica won 2.80% of the votes.

The election result is a setback for the incumbent center-left-liberal coalition government formed by the GS, SD, and Levica, led by Prime Minister Robert Golob. The popularity of independent candidate Musar, an attorney and renowned journalist and author, as well as disunity within the ruling coalition were factors that are believed to have contributed to Brglez’s lackluster performance.

The right-wing conservative camp, which was ousted from power in the general elections held on April 24, 2022, is celebrating the performance of their candidate Logar, who emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of presidential polls. Logar was a minister in the last right-wing coalition government led by Janez Janša which faced widespread protests from citizens over its unpopular, anti-worker, and authoritarian policies.

According to reports, possible unanimous support from parties in the incumbent coalition along with support from Vesna-Green Party can still push Musar ahead of Logar in the second round.