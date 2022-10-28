Daily Round-up | Filipino lawmakers demand probe on Marcos-era whitewashing and more stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a bid to whitewash the Marcos dictatorship, the legalization of same-sex marriages in a Mexican state, US rail workers rejecting a deal, and a report on the number of migrant deaths in Europe

October 28, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

