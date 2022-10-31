Daily Round up | US releases nuclear posture review & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the US Nuclear Posture Review, protests in Haiti, a controversy over the 2030 Winter Olympics, and the amnesty given for a Colombian guerilla leader
+

October 31, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the public details of the the Biden administrations first Nuclear Policy Review; In Haiti, people continue their two-month long agitation against the government of Ariel Henry and foreign intervention; the British Columbia provincial government decides not to support a First Nations-led bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics, and in Colombia former FARC-EP leader Rodrigo Granda given amnesty.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print