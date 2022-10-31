In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the US Nuclear Posture Review, protests in Haiti, a controversy over the 2030 Winter Olympics, and the amnesty given for a Colombian guerilla leader +

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the public details of the the Biden administrations first Nuclear Policy Review; In Haiti, people continue their two-month long agitation against the government of Ariel Henry and foreign intervention; the British Columbia provincial government decides not to support a First Nations-led bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics, and in Colombia former FARC-EP leader Rodrigo Granda given amnesty.