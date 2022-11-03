In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at rights groups condemning child killings in Yemen; ultra-right wing parties making significant gains in Israeli elections; Colombia and Venezuela deepening ties in latest meeting; and a Left-wing bloc prevailing in Denmark elections.
