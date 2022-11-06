In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the illegal US blockade of Cuba being denounced at UN; demonstrations in Spain over low wages; 4 Palestinians, including a teenager killed in fresh Israeli violence, and rights groups urging FIFA and Qatar to compensate migrant workers
Daily Round-up | Illegal US blockade of Cuba denounced at UN & other stories
