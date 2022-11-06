Daily Round-up | Illegal US blockade of Cuba denounced at UN & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the UNGA vote on Cuba, protests in Spain on the cost of living crisis, the killing of four Palestinians by Israel, and rights groups urging Qatar and FIFA to compensate migrant workers

November 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the illegal US blockade of Cuba being denounced at UN; demonstrations in Spain over low wages; 4 Palestinians, including a teenager killed in fresh Israeli violence, and rights groups urging FIFA and Qatar to compensate migrant workers

               

