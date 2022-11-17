Daily Round-up | FBI investigation opened into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of the FBI probe into the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Gustavo Petro government completing 100 days in power, a verdict in Georgia on abortion, and the sentencing of Saudi activist Abdullah Jelan

November 17, 2022 by prasanth1584

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
