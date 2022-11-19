Daily Round-up| US Starbucks worker stage one-day strike & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the strike by Starbucks workers, the meeting of Algerian and Cuban leaders, Netanyahu’s plan to legalize outposts, and British unions condemning austerity policies

November 19, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US Starbucks worker staging a one-day strike; Algeria and Cuba reaffirming historic ties; Netanyahu’s plan to legalize outposts; and UK trade unions condemning austerity policies.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
