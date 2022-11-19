In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at US Starbucks worker staging a one-day strike; Algeria and Cuba reaffirming historic ties; Netanyahu’s plan to legalize outposts; and UK trade unions condemning austerity policies.
Daily Round-up| US Starbucks worker stage one-day strike & other stories
