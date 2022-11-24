Daily Round-up | 800,000 workers stage massive strike in South Africa & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a strike by South African public sector employees, a court dismissing charges against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Iran resuming uranium enrichment, and a strike by nurses in Portugal

November 24, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at 800,000 workers staging a massive strike in South Africa; a court dismissing charges against Peru president Castillo; Iran resuming enriching uranium following IAEA resolution; and Portuguese nurses staging a two-day strike over wage dispute.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
