In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a strike by South African public sector employees, a court dismissing charges against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Iran resuming uranium enrichment, and a strike by nurses in Portugal

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at 800,000 workers staging a massive strike in South Africa; a court dismissing charges against Peru president Castillo; Iran resuming enriching uranium following IAEA resolution; and Portuguese nurses staging a two-day strike over wage dispute.