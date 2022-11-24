In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Turkish President Erdogan’s latest statements, US rail workers rejecting a contract offer, peace talks between the Colombian government and ELN, and protests seeking the release of the Kononovich brothers

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Turkish president threatening Syria, Iraq with ground invasions; US rail unions rejecting a contract, raising fears of strike; Colombia and ELN resuming peace talks and youth groups demanding the release of Kononovich brothers in Ukraine.