Daily Round-up | Turkish president threatens Syria, Iraq with ground invasions & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Turkish President Erdogan’s latest statements, US rail workers rejecting a contract offer, peace talks between the Colombian government and ELN, and protests seeking the release of the Kononovich brothers

November 24, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Turkish president threatening Syria, Iraq with ground invasions; US rail unions rejecting a contract, raising fears of strike; Colombia and ELN resuming peace talks and youth groups demanding the release of Kononovich brothers in Ukraine.

               

