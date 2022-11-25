In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a verdict by a Dutch court on a military operation in Afghanistan, the announcement of a ceasefire in the DRC, continued right-wing violence in Bolivia, and more atrocities by Israeli occupation forces in Palestine

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a court ordering compensation for Afghans killed in Dutch airstrike; the announcement of a ceasefire in the DRC; escalation of right-wing violence in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz; and the killing of three more Palestinians in Israeli raids.