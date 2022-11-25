Daily Round-up | Court orders compensation for Afghans killed in Dutch airstrike & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a verdict by a Dutch court on a military operation in Afghanistan, the announcement of a ceasefire in the DRC, continued right-wing violence in Bolivia, and more atrocities by Israeli occupation forces in Palestine

November 25, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at a court ordering compensation for Afghans killed in Dutch airstrike; the announcement of a ceasefire in the DRC; escalation of right-wing violence in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz; and the killing of three more Palestinians in Israeli raids.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
