Daily Round-up | Ahmad Manasra’s solitary confinement extended & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of the extension of the solitary confinement of Ahmed Manasra, strikes by Amazon workers and British education workers, and Argentina’s farewell to Hebe de Bonafini

November 26, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the extension of Ahmad Manasra’s solitary confinement; protests by Amazon workers on Black Friday; university staff and postal workers going on strike in the UK and Argentina bidding farewell to Hebe de Bonafini.

               

