The demonstration comes at a time when executive pay is at a record high and the university is actively pursuing new international campuses, raising serious questions about the leadership’s priorities.

The University and College Union (UCU) organized a massive national demonstration in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, in response to Newcastle University management’s threat to cut hundreds of jobs. The dispute centers on the university’s claim that it needs to axe over 300 positions due to a shortfall in international student numbers.