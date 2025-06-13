Hundreds march in Newcastle in defense of public education

The demonstration comes at a time when executive pay is at a record high and the university is actively pursuing new international campuses, raising serious questions about the leadership’s priorities.

June 13, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

The University and College Union (UCU) organized a massive national demonstration in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, in response to Newcastle University management’s threat to cut hundreds of jobs. The dispute centers on the university’s claim that it needs to axe over 300 positions due to a shortfall in international student numbers.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
