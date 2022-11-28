Nearly 70,000 university workers protested in the UK last week over issues of wages and pensions. Peoples Dispatch spoke to some of the protesters and those who were on the streets in solidarity with them

In 150 universities across the UK, tens of thousands of university staff affiliated to the University and College Union went on strike on 24th and 25th November demanding better working conditions, increase in pay as well as revoking the cuts in the pension scheme. The demonstrations were joined by students and members of other unions as well. Peoples Dispatch spoke to some of the protesting university workers and those who came to the streets in solidarity with them.