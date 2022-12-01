Daily Round-up | Israeli forces kill five Palestinians & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of the killing of five Palestinians by Israel, an attack on the assassin of Chris Hani, an agreement on the census in Bolivia, and the latest from Colombia’s peace process

December 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the killing of five Palestinians and other atrocities by Israeli forces, the stabbing of the assassin of apartheid hero Chris Hani; Bolivia’s senate approving a census law and 23 armed groups in Colombia joining President Petro’s ‘Total Peace’ policy.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
