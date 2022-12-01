In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the killing of five Palestinians and other atrocities by Israeli forces, the stabbing of the assassin of apartheid hero Chris Hani; Bolivia’s senate approving a census law and 23 armed groups in Colombia joining President Petro’s ‘Total Peace’ policy.
Daily Round-up | Israeli forces kill five Palestinians & other stories
