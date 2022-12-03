In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UK pulling out of military training deal with controversial Israeli arms maker; a court asking Bolivia and Chile to share river resources; Mexico raising the minimum wage for the fourth year running; and an Israeli bill seeking bans on flags of Palestine, Iran and Syria.
