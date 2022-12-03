Daily Round-up | UK pulls out of military training deal with Israeli arms maker & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the UK withdrawing from a contract with Elbit systems, the ICJ verdict on a dispute between Bolivia and Chile on a river, Mexico raising the minimum wage, and a bill in Israel that seeks to ban the waving of the Palestinian flag

December 03, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at UK pulling out of military training deal with controversial Israeli arms maker; a court asking Bolivia and Chile to share river resources; Mexico raising the minimum wage for the fourth year running; and an Israeli bill seeking bans on flags of Palestine, Iran and Syria.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
