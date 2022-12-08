Daily Round-up | Al Jazeera takes Shireen Abu Akleh murder to ICC & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of Al Jazeera taking the murder of the Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court, the release of Sri Lankan youth activists, the latest SIPRI report, and the sentencing of Argentina’s Vice-President

December 08, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Al Jazeera taking the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court; Sri Lankan youth activists getting bail after 90 days in prison; the growth in global arms sales in 2021; and Argentina’s vice-president being sentenced to six years in prison.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print