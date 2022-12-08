In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at protests in Sudan against military-political transition deal; the mounting Palestinian death toll from Israeli raids; industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers; and Argentina’s announcement on investigating secret meeting between judges, businessmen.
Daily Round-up | Protests in Sudan against military-political transition deal & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories from protests in Sudan following the signing of the transitional agreement, the mounting death toll due to Israeli attacks, protests by health workers in Northern Ireland, and the scrutiny of meetings between judges and businessmen in Argentina