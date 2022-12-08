Daily Round-up | Protests in Sudan against military-political transition deal & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories from protests in Sudan following the signing of the transitional agreement, the mounting death toll due to Israeli attacks, protests by health workers in Northern Ireland, and the scrutiny of meetings between judges and businessmen in Argentina

December 08, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at protests in Sudan against military-political transition deal; the mounting Palestinian death toll from Israeli raids; industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers; and Argentina’s announcement on investigating secret meeting between judges, businessmen.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print