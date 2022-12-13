In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the death of two protesters in Peru; Protests held in Philippines against government violations; 11,000 children dead due to Saudi war in Yemen, UNICEF says and Tunisians stage protests against president Saied over coup, economy.
Daily Round-up | Two protesters killed in Peru protests & other stories
