Daily Round-up | Two protesters killed in Peru protests & other stories

In this episode, we look at the death of two protesters in Peru, protests in the Philippines, a report by UNICEF on the toll on children due to the Yemen war, and rising anger in Tunisia against Presiden Kais Saied

December 13, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the death of two protesters in Peru; Protests held in Philippines against government violations;  11,000 children dead due to Saudi war in Yemen, UNICEF says and Tunisians stage protests against president Saied over coup, economy.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
