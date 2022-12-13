On 6 December 2022, the Indonesian parliament passed a new criminal code. There is much to debate about this code, including the violations of the rights to equality before the law and equal protection as well as the right to privacy and the right to freedom of speech and association.

One aspect of the law that has received little concern is the section of the law that specifically outlaws Marxism with a ten-year sentence for being associated with organizations with a Marxist tendency and a four-year sentence for spreading Marxism. It is unfortunate that Marxism-phobia, a legacy of the worst period of the Soeharto dictatorship (1965-1998), is upheld by a government that is the beneficiary of the people’s movement that overthrew that dictatorship.

Marxism has deep roots in Indonesia’s fight against colonialism, having inspired the leading figures in the freedom struggle. Dr. Mohammed Hatta, Indonesia’s first vice president, translated parts of Karl Marx’s Das Kaptial into Bahasa Indonesian. Soewardi – creator of Indonesia’s National Education – translated the lyrics of The Internationale, the anthem of the Paris Commune and of international communism. Can one imagine Indonesian freedom without the thought and work of Tan Malaka, an early communist, and can one imagine the early years of the Indonesian republic without the thinking of the first President Sukarno, whose philosophy melded Marxism, Nationalism, and Islam.

It is deeply concerning that the current government of Indonesia would reject this rich heritage in favor of the dictatorship’s falsified version of history. This new criminal code turns its back on Indonesia’s history in order to discipline the people of Indonesia today. It will be used to suffocate the civil society organisations and labor organisations, as well as independent publishers and scholars.

We, the International Union of Left Publishers, appeal to the Indonesian government to revise this code and uphold the fundamental rights enshrined in the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (1976), of which Indonesia became a signatory in 2006.

13 December 2022.

———

El 6 de diciembre de 2022, el parlamento de Indonesia aprobó un nuevo código penal. Respecto a este código hay mucho que decir: incurre en violaciones del derecho a la igualdad ante la ley y a la igualdad de protección, así como contra el derecho a la privacidad y el derecho a la libertad de expresión y asociación.

Un aspecto que ha suscitado poca preocupación es la sección de la ley que proscribe específicamente el marxismo, con una condena de diez años por asociarse con organizaciones de tendencia marxista y una condena de cuatro años por difundir las ideas marxistas. Es lamentable que la marxismo-fobia, herencia del peor período de la dictadura de Soeharto (1965-1998), sea mantenida por un gobierno beneficiario del movimiento popular que derrocó aquella dictadura.

El marxismo tiene profundas raíces en la lucha de Indonesia contra el colonialismo, y sirvió como inspiración a las principales figuras de la lucha por la libertad. El Dr. Mohammed Hatta, primer vicepresidente de Indonesia, tradujo fragmentos de El Capital de Karl Marx al bahasa indonesio. Soewardi – creador de la Educación Nacional de Indonesia – tradujo la letra de La Internacional, himno de la Comuna de París y del comunismo internacional. Es imposible imaginar la libertad de Indonesia sin el pensamiento y la obra de Tan Malaka, uno de los primeros comunistas, y también es imposible imaginar los primeros años de la república indonesia sin el pensamiento del primer presidente Sukarno, cuya filosofía fundía marxismo, nacionalismo e islam.

Es muy preocupante que el actual gobierno de Indonesia rechace este rico patrimonio en favor de la versión falsificada de la historia de la dictadura. Este nuevo código penal da la espalda a la historia de Indonesia en función de “disciplinar” al pueblo indonesio de hoy. Se utilizará para asfixiar a las organizaciones de la sociedad civil y a las organizaciones sindicales, así como a los editores y académicos independientes.

Nosotros y nosotras, desde la Unión Internacional de Editores de Izquierda, hacemos un llamado al gobierno indonesio para que revise este código y defienda los derechos fundamentales consagrados en la Convención Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos (1976), de la que Indonesia es signataria desde 2006.

The International Union of Left Publishers includes:

1804 Books (USA)

Batalla de Ideas (Argentina)

Chintha Publishers (India)

El Colectivo (Argentina)

EPO (België)

Estrella Roja (Venezuela)

Expressão Popular (Brazil)

IDEA (Romania)

Instituto Simón Bolivar (Venezuela)

International Strategy Center (South Korea)

Kriya Madhyama (India)

LeftWord Books (India)

Liberation Books (USA)

Mangroven Verlag (Germany)

Manifest Libres (Spain)

Naked Punch (Pakistan)

National Book Agency (India)

Vaam Prakashan (India)

Vadell Hermanos Editores (Venezuela)

Yordam Kitap (Turkey)

Založba /*cf. (Slovenia)

