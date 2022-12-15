Daily Round-up | UK rail workers launch 2-day strike over low wages & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the a strike in the UK, the death of children in the Chad desert, US arms supplies to Ukraine and the latest from the process in Chile to draft a new constitution

December 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at UK rail workers launching 2-day strike over low wages and other issues; 27 migrants, including 4 children, dying of thirst in Chadian desert; the US decision to supply Ukraine with long range air defense against Russian warnings; and Chile drafting rules for new constituent process


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print