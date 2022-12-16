Daily Round-up | Brazil to restore ties with Venezuela & other stories

In this episode, we look at Brazil restoring ties with Venezuela, the UN’s analysis of the situation in Somalia, Tunisian’s upcoming election, and Iran’s response to its being expelled from a UN body

December 16, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Brazil restoring ties with Venezuela; the UN’s analysis of the situation in Somalia;  Tunisia getting ready to hold parliamentary elections amid widespread boycott calls; and Iran condemning its removal from UN Women Commission


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print