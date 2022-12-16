In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Brazil restoring ties with Venezuela; the UN’s analysis of the situation in Somalia; Tunisia getting ready to hold parliamentary elections amid widespread boycott calls; and Iran condemning its removal from UN Women Commission
